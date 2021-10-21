Sabby Management LLC Sells 45,263 Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Sabby Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,263 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.12% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRPX opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.