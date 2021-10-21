Sabby Management LLC Purchases 2,582 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 182.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Biogen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,164,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $266.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.59.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

