Sabby Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Sabby Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,998 shares during the period. Vaxcyte makes up 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 495,700 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 81.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 40.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 120,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of PCVX opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $124,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $133,736.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,533 shares of company stock worth $1,394,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.