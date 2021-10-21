S P. Iv Johnson Sells 1,200 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

