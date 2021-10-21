Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $83.12 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,813,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

