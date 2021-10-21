Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.
Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $83.12 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,813,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.