Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 8,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,534. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rush Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 882.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

