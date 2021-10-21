RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of W. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.57.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $247.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.64. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.