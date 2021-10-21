RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $49,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $227.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

