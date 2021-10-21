RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 195 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day moving average is $167.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

