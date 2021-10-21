RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $41,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000.

XME stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

