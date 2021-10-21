Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

ROR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Rotork news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 350.20 ($4.58) on Thursday. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 344.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 347.40. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

