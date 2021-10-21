Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 390,479 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $49.64.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Communications Company Profile (NYSE:RCI)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
