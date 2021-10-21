Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 390,479 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $49.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

