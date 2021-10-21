Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $374.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 100.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 73,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rocky Brands by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

