RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $6.29. RLX Technology shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 137,807 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $2,035,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,330,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,633,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

