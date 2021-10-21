Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RAD. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of RAD opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

