RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7763 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Dividend History for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.