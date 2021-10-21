RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7763 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.