Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Raised to GBX 753 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 724 ($9.46) to GBX 753 ($9.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 626.86 ($8.19).

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 707.80 ($9.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 706.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 658.06.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

