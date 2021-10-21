Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $2,222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 15.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 80.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBI opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.