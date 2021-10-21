RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RHIM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 4,750 ($62.06) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RHI Magnesita presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,555 ($59.51).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,198 ($41.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,562.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,054.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 26.07. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22).

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 2,515 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, for a total transaction of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.