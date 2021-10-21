Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.610 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.61 EPS.

Shares of REXR opened at $63.83 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 98.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

