Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by 48.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

REXR traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $65.30. 1,735,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,985. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

