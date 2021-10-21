Reviewing Onion Global (NYSE:OG) & Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Onion Global and Amazon.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Amazon.com 0 0 38 0 3.00

Amazon.com has a consensus target price of $4,176.68, indicating a potential upside of 22.30%. Given Amazon.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Onion Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and Amazon.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $584.01 million 1.38 $32.13 million N/A N/A Amazon.com $386.06 billion 4.48 $21.33 billion $41.83 81.64

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 6.64% 29.86% 9.15%

Summary

Amazon.com beats Onion Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

