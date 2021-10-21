Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Owlet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 14,116.07 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Owlet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Owlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33

Owlet has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 114.91%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Profitability

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Owlet beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.