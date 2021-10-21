Reviewing Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Mack-Cali Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $891.52 million 6.65 $50.42 million $1.82 18.58 Mack-Cali Realty $313.56 million 5.33 -$51.39 million $1.07 17.19

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Mack-Cali Realty. Mack-Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Douglas Emmett and Mack-Cali Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 4 2 0 2.33 Mack-Cali Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus price target of $34.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.34%. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.35%. Given Mack-Cali Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mack-Cali Realty is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Mack-Cali Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 5.83% 1.23% 0.53% Mack-Cali Realty -13.17% -10.34% -3.20%

Risk & Volatility

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Mack-Cali Realty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

