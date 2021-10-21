Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $4.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RESN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resonant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth $32,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth $42,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

