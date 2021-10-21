ResMed (RMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $261.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.31 and its 200-day moving average is $243.39. ResMed has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,758,433.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

