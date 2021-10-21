Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$78.13 million for the quarter.

