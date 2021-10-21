Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Plug Power stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.