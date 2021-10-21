Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.09). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

SAGE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 161.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

