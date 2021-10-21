Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palomar in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PLMR opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.88 and a beta of -0.28.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $118,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $31,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,025. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,249,000 after buying an additional 88,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,140,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after buying an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,089,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

