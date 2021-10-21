Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Danone S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Danone in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

DANOY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

