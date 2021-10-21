Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Down 20.6% in September

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
RSG opened at $129.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.74.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
