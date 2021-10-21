Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Down 20.6% in September

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RSG opened at $129.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.74.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.