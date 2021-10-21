Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.17

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 14212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

