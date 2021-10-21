Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

