Rentberry Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,283.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $248,356.49 and $2,283.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00195764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00094560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

