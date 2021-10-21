Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of REGI opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 14,310 shares worth $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

