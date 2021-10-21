Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.67 ($44.31).

EPA RNO opened at €31.36 ($36.89) on Thursday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.15.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

