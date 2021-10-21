Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $66,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

SPGI stock opened at $440.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.34 and its 200 day moving average is $411.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

