Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,625,298 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,437 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,625,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of eBay worth $58,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.