Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $54,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119,954.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 76,771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 91.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 81,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

