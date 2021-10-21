Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $56,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $130.79 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

