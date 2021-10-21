Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 104,500 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $60,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.93 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.