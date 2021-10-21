Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,206,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $71,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

