Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $331,000 Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in iQIYI by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100,120 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $31,833,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $14,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.