Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 500 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

HWC stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

