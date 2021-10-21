Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 371 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

