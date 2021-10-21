Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $438,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $5,977,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $642.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.48 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

