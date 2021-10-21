Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $403,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

MUFG stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.