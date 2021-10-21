Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 551 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $185.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average is $200.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

