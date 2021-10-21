Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.68.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 54.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 438,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,938. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

